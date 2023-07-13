Watch CBS News
Local News

Ted Williams Tunnel closed briefly for organ transplant delivery from Logan Airport

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Ted Williams Tunnel closed briefly for organ transplant delivery from Logan
Ted Williams Tunnel closed briefly for organ transplant delivery from Logan 00:22

BOSTON – Traffic in Boston is already being impacted by the months long Sumner Tunnel closure. On Thursday, commuters faced another challenge.

The Ted Williams Tunnel westbound closed around 8:15 a.m. because an organ for a transplant had arrived at Logan Airport and needed to be rushed to a Boston hospital. 

The tunnel reopened just before 9 a.m.

There were significant delays on the Mass Pike heading into the city due to the closure. 

For up to date traffic conditions, visit the Mass 511 website.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 8:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.