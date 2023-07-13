Ted Williams Tunnel closed briefly for organ transplant delivery from Logan Airport
BOSTON – Traffic in Boston is already being impacted by the months long Sumner Tunnel closure. On Thursday, commuters faced another challenge.
The Ted Williams Tunnel westbound closed around 8:15 a.m. because an organ for a transplant had arrived at Logan Airport and needed to be rushed to a Boston hospital.
The tunnel reopened just before 9 a.m.
There were significant delays on the Mass Pike heading into the city due to the closure.
For up to date traffic conditions, visit the Mass 511 website.
