Teacher strike in Haverhill enters day 2, schools remain closed

HAVERHILL -- Teachers in Haverhill entered the second day of their strike on Tuesday. A hearing is underway where teachers are fighting Monday's court injunction that ordered them back to work.

"There's no place that any of us would rather be than in that building, working with our students," said Sarah Gaubin, a teacher on the bargaining team. She feels the school committee's legal action set negotiations a step back.

"They kind of stalled a little bit last night but I remain hopeful that we'll reach an agreement," said Paul Magliocchetti from the school committee.

It appeared Monday that teachers' salaries were a sticking point: the average Haverhill teacher makes $74,300, about $10,000 less than the state average. But on Tuesday, both sides said finances were not the focal point.

"I think we're there, financially, and that's really the crux of negotiations, it's about finances and it's about pay," Magliocchetti told WBZ-TV.

"It's not about the money," Gaubin said. "It's about student and worker safety. It's about racial equity in the district."

According to Magliocchetti, "nothing that [teachers] have put on the table as a proposal, with regard to student safety or diversity, is anything that we can on the school committee side, or even the teachers. That needs to be legislated and that's the issue."

Teachers said they will stay on strike until a new contract deal is reached.