Taylor Swift attends Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens AFC championship game

Taylor Swift was at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium Sunday to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game.

She arrived at the stadium with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Swift also attended last week's Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills. Tight end Kelce scored twice during the game, with the Chiefs winning 27-24.

The winner of Sunday's game in Baltimore will advance to the Super Bowl. It's not yet known if Swift will attend the big game on Feb. 11. She has concerts scheduled in Tokyo on Feb. 7, 8, 9 and 10 as part of the Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes arrive at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland. Kara Durrette / Getty Images

Ahead of Sunday's game, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott addressed Swift's attendance in a social media post.

"Charm City believes in supportive partners, so @taylorswift13 is more than welcome to roll into town to support hers," Scott said in a Tuesday post to X, formerly Twitter.

Fans at Chiefs games have held up several signs this season referring to the singer and to her relationship with Trvais Kelce. One fan at Sunday's game held up a sign saying: "Taylor, I'm enchanted to meet you."

Swift, who has been romantically linked to Travis Kelce for months, first attended a Chiefs game in September. She's attended several games since, including one on Christmas Day and one on New Year's Eve. The singer also attended the AFC wild card game between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 13, which was the fourth-coldest game in NFL history.

"Football is awesome, it turns out," Swift said in her Time Person of the Year interview. "I've been missing out my whole life."

Other celebrities, including Cara Delevingne, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman — all of whom are friends with Swift — have also attended Chiefs games this season. Eagles player Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce's brother, attended last week's Chiefs-Bills game. It was his first time meeting Swift, the brothers said during an episode of their "New Heights" podcast.

Travis Kelce first broke his silence about Swift in late September during a "New Heights" episode. The Chiefs player said he'd been on the "rollercoaster of life" since Swift's first appearance at one of his games.

The Chiefs-Ravens matchup is set to start at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT). The game airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+. The NFC Championship game between the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers will be played on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT). The game will air on Fox.