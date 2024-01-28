Live Updates: Baltimore Ravens tied with Kansas City Chiefs in AFC Championship game 7-7

Live Updates: Baltimore Ravens tied with Kansas City Chiefs in AFC Championship game 7-7get the free app
The Baltimore Ravens are set to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Championship game at M&T Bank Stadium. Tune in here for live updates on all the action. Kick off is at 3 p.m. only on WJZ.
A proper Swag Surf
Touchdown ZAY FLOWERS
The Ravens answer in a big way! Lamar Jackson airs it out to Zay Flowers for a 30-yard touchdown and we're tied 7-7.
Needed 1, got 21!
On 4th and 1, Lamar Jackson rushes it for 21-yards for a 1st down.
Welcome back Mandrews!!
Welcome back! Lamar Jackson completes a 9-yard pass to Mark Andrews.
Chiefs strike first
The Chiefs strike first with a Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce 19-yard touchdown. Chiefs lead the Ravens 7-0.
Chiefs go for it on 4th down
The Chiefs go for it on 4th down and convert with a Travis Kelce 13-yard reception. Kansas City's drive continues.
She's here
He's back!
OBJ is in the building
Today's Inactives
Game Day Fit Check
Coach is locked in, are you?
Happy Game Day Baltimore!!!
The Baltimore Ravens are set to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Championship game at M&T Bank Stadium. Tune in here for live updates on all the action. Kick off is at 3 p.m. only on WJZ.