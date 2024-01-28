Watch CBS News

Live Updates: Baltimore Ravens tied with Kansas City Chiefs in AFC Championship game 7-7

By Miyah Tucker

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Baltimore Live

The Baltimore Ravens are set to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Championship game at M&T Bank Stadium. Tune in here for live updates on all the action. Kick off is at 3 p.m. only on WJZ.

 

A proper Swag Surf

By Miyah Tucker
 

Touchdown ZAY FLOWERS

The Ravens answer in a big way! Lamar Jackson airs it out to Zay Flowers for a 30-yard touchdown and we're tied 7-7.   

By Miyah Tucker
 

Needed 1, got 21!

On 4th and 1, Lamar Jackson rushes it for 21-yards for a 1st down. 

By Miyah Tucker
 

Welcome back Mandrews!!

Welcome back! Lamar Jackson completes a 9-yard pass to Mark Andrews.   

By Miyah Tucker
 

Chiefs strike first

The Chiefs strike first with a Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce 19-yard touchdown. Chiefs lead the Ravens 7-0.   

By Miyah Tucker
 

Chiefs go for it on 4th down

The Chiefs go for it on 4th down and convert with a Travis Kelce 13-yard reception. Kansas City's drive continues.   

By Miyah Tucker
 

She's here

By Miyah Tucker
 

He's back!

By Miyah Tucker
 

OBJ is in the building

By Miyah Tucker
 

Today's Inactives

By Miyah Tucker
 

Game Day Fit Check

By Miyah Tucker
 

Coach is locked in, are you?

By Miyah Tucker
 

Happy Game Day Baltimore!!!

By Miyah Tucker
