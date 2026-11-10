Crash into Taunton, Massachusetts river leaves 1 dead, dive team searches water for 2nd person

At least one person is dead after a car crashed into a river in Taunton, Massachusetts, Monday night, and a dive team is searching the water for a second person who was believed to be inside.

Bristol County District Attorney Tom Quinn said a 911 caller reported that a speeding car hit a utility pole and guardrail before plunging into the Three Mile River on Winthrop Street at about 10:15 p.m.

First responders searched the water and found the white Nissan Maxima in the river with one person inside who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Alec Ardita, of Taunton.

"There was a continued search of the waters in the area of the crash as the investigation revealed a second occupant was likely in the vehicle at the time of the crash," Quinn said, but it had to be suspended "due to worsening water conditions overnight."

Quinn said divers would be back at the scene Tuesday morning. Footage from WBZ-TV's helicopter showed the damaged guardrail near the river, with investigators back at the scene.

The water search in Taunton after a deadly crash. CBS Boston

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash, which is still under investigation.

Taunton is about 40 miles south of Boston.