Tartan Army honors Scotland fan who suddenly died in Boston with minute of applause at World Cup match

Tens of thousands of Scotland's Tartan Army honored a fan at the World Cup match against Morocco with a minute of applause after he died suddenly in Boston.

Donny Strathie CBS Boston

Donny Strathie had flown into Boston to attend his first-ever World Cup match at the age of 76 years old. He was an avid soccer lover, with friends saying he could tell "you who scored and what minute they scored and what team they played for at the time, and matches going back 20,30,40 years." His family said he had been so excited for the match and had been tuning into all the other matches on TV.

"He's been like a kid on Christmas Eve since we booked it. So excited to finally get to the World Cup and see Scotland," said friend Martin Webster. "He had a ticket for the game tonight, which is even more tragic because he didn't make the game last week."

On Friday morning, friends gathered outside the hotel Strathie was staying in to honor his life, with bagpipes and a mighty display of Scottish love.

"I offered my services bc I knew it would be quite the expense to manage the whole service and take him back to Scotland," said bagpipe player Kevin Wisehart.

Strathie's nephew, Alec, and his best friend, Stewart Easton, hoped fans would remember his uncle with a minute of applause in the 76th minute of the match, honoring the age he was when he died.

"What we would like to do is get a one-minute round of applause for Donny," Easton said.

"That's what we're here for, the Scots. Here for a good time and meet new people. It's what was important to Donny, to meet people. He loved meeting new people," Alec Strathie explained.

That wish came true. News quickly spread through the Tartan Army online during the days leading up to the big game.

Boston Stadium honored Donny Strathie in the 76th minute of the match. CBS Boston

Then in the 76th minute, Strathie's picture was shown on the big screens at Boston Stadium, and fans erupted into thunderous applause, honoring the lifelong Scotland fan.