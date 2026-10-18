New image released of murder victim in 1982 New Hampshire cold case

The New Hampshire Cold Case Unit released a new picture of 20-year-old Tammy Little, the victim of a 1982 homicide cold case.

The image is being released "in an effort to generate new leads" as the 44th anniversary of Little's murder approaches, according to a statement from New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.

Little was found murdered inside her apartment at 315 Maplewood Avenue in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Oct. 19, 1982. She was last seen alive on Oct. 16, 1982. An autopsy later determined she had died of massive head injuries.

She was a student at the Portsmouth Beauty School at the time of her death.

Tammy Little New Hampshire Cold Case Unit

"Tammy was the most joyful person. She was everyone's friend. If you were hurting or needed someone to talk to, she would be there and know what to say," Little's family said in a statement. "She was the one you called to lift you up, and she was the one to share your happiness with. Her light was so bright."

Investigators said they are specifically looking to hear from Little's former classmates, neighbors, or anyone who may have seen or spoken to Little between the last time she was seen alive and when her body was found.

"We are releasing these new photographs today with the hope that someone who knew her, perhaps a former classmate at the Portsmouth Beauty School or a resident of the Maplewood Avenue neighborhood, will remember a detail they have not previously shared," Chief of the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit and Senior Assistant Attorney General Christopher Knowles said in a statement. "No matter how much time has passed, we believe there are people who hold information critical to solving this case."

The New Hampshire Cold Case Unit and the Portsmouth Police Department is actively investigating the case.

Anyone with information can contact the Cold Case Unit at (603) 271-2663 or coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov. Tips can be submitted at www.doj.nh.gov/criminal/cold-case.