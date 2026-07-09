SUV crashes into Danvers, Massachusetts hair salon, customer thrown from chair

An SUV crashed into a busy hair salon in Danvers, Massachusetts on Thursday and sent three people to the hospital, including the driver.

The Danvers Fire Department said it happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Beijo Beauty Salon in a shopping plaza off Route 1.

The SUV jumped the curb and crashed through the salon's floor-to-ceiling glass walls. One stylist told WBZ-TV a customer in the chair closest to the front window was hit by the car and thrown from her chair.

Debbie Wright was getting her hair done one seat over. "All of sudden we heard this explosion, and I saw the woman to the right of me go flying out of her chair and landed on her back," said Wright. "Everyone started screaming, and a car was in the building."

Three people were injured when an SUV crashed into a salon in Danvers, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

Rosalie Giardina is Wright's stylist and is credited for helping customers safely exit the building as the fire department worked to get the driver out of the SUV. "You just don't expect something like that to happen in the middle of your workday," said Giardina. "I feel that we are very lucky. We are blessed that nobody was seriously injured. We were very lucky. I do believe somebody was looking out for us."

The fire department said they had to check the stabilization of the building before they could safely remove the driver from her vehicle. Captain Glen Cooney with the Danvers Fire Department said, "The driver was conscious, alert, and oriented. No problem. No serious injuries. She knocked her head into the steering wheel."

Cooney said the driver and two people inside the building were taken to the hospital. Each with minor injuries.

Beijo Beauty celebrated its first anniversary on Wednesday. The business said it will be closed until further notice as repairs are made.