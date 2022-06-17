Sumner Tunnel will stay open for Juneteenth holiday weekend

Sumner Tunnel will remain open this weekend for Juneteenth holiday

BOSTON - The Sumner Tunnel will be open for the Juneteenth holiday weekend.

Work resumes next week and will continue on most weekends for the next nine months.

Construction is being done because the tunnel is deteriorating and needs a major renovation. Traffic will be rerouted through the Ted Williams Tunnel or winding routes through Revere and Chelsea.

MassDOT admits increased traffic congestion is unavoidable for the two-year $157 million restoration project. It is encouraging people to avoid driving altogether and take the Blue Line subway.

In phase two of the project, the tunnel will be closed completely from May 2023 to September 2023.