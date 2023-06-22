Taxi and rideshare drivers apprehensive about upcoming Sumner Tunnel closure

EAST BOSTON - A ride through the 90-year-old Sumner Tunnel in Boston shows the damaged ceiling and other signs of age. But taxi drivers at Logan Airport said closing the tunnel will age them.

Asked if he would pick up fares from the airport during the tunnel construction project, one driver answered with a sigh. "I don't know, maybe I'm going to take a vacation," he said.

Some drivers said they will stay away from Logan altogether. "Might be very hard summer for driving," said Sarab Jeet Singh.

Fewer taxis could mean fewer rides for air passengers landing in Boston. The Sumner, which normally ushers 39,000 vehicles out of East Boston every day, is set to close for eight weeks from July 5 to August 31.

At the MassDOT office on Kneeland Street, a conference room has been transformed into a control room for the project. That's where officials brought out the state's new slogan Thursday, "Ditch the Drive," urging people not to drive in that area during the closure. They are offering a long list of alternatives, including the MBTA's Blue Line, which will be free, reduced Commuter Rail fares, and ferries.

"It's going to be a long summer," said Uber driver Miguel Mariano, who added that he will not be working at Logan this summer. "No, I'll stay in the city," he said.

Another driver, Ruben Ramirez, said he plans to move his Uber business to Cape Cod. "Oh my God, I need to go somewhere," he said.

"Logan, I know has been working with us and with the city to set up remote areas for pick up and drop offs for Ubers and Lyfts," said State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gullivan. He said the tunnel won't be safe unless the work is done now, and even when it reopens in September, it still won't be finished. The same two-month closure is planned for the summer of 2024.