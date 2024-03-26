Sumner Tunnel in Boston shut down briefly after truck gets stuck

BOSTON - The Sumner Tunnel in Boston was shut down briefly early Tuesday morning after an incident with a truck.

A truck that was too tall for the tunnel scraped the ceiling and ended up stuck inside just before 4 a.m. No one was hurt.

The tunnel was shut down and the truck was removed about two hours later. A spokesman for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said inspectors determined there was no structural damage to the tunnel.

This truck ended up stuck in the Sumner Tunnel in Boston just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. MassDOT

Traffic was diverted to the Ted Williams Tunnel until the Sumner re-opened just after 6 a.m.