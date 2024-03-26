Watch CBS News
Local News

Sumner Tunnel in Boston shut down briefly after truck gets stuck

By Breana Pitts

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON - The Sumner Tunnel in Boston was shut down briefly early Tuesday morning after an incident with a truck.

A truck that was too tall for the tunnel scraped the ceiling and ended up stuck inside just before 4 a.m. No one was hurt.

The tunnel was shut down and the truck was removed about two hours later. A spokesman for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said inspectors determined there was no structural damage to the tunnel.

sumner.jpg
This truck ended up stuck in the Sumner Tunnel in Boston just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. MassDOT

Traffic was diverted to the Ted Williams Tunnel until the Sumner re-opened just after 6 a.m.

Breana Pitts
breanapitts1024.jpg

Breana Pitts is a traffic reporter on WBZ-TV weekday mornings (4:30-7 a.m.) with anchors Liam Martin, Kate Merrill and meteorologist Zack Green.

First published on March 26, 2024 / 7:24 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.