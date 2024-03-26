Sumner Tunnel in Boston shut down briefly after truck gets stuck
BOSTON - The Sumner Tunnel in Boston was shut down briefly early Tuesday morning after an incident with a truck.
A truck that was too tall for the tunnel scraped the ceiling and ended up stuck inside just before 4 a.m. No one was hurt.
The tunnel was shut down and the truck was removed about two hours later. A spokesman for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said inspectors determined there was no structural damage to the tunnel.
Traffic was diverted to the Ted Williams Tunnel until the Sumner re-opened just after 6 a.m.