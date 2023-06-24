With Sumner Tunnel closure imminent, drivers urged to seek alternative transportation in Boston

BOSTON - The next phase of the Sumner Tunnel closure is starting soon. Officials spoke Saturday about the efforts to mitigate transportation struggles during the on-going construction - including lower fares for the T.

"The Sumner Tunnel was one of the first tunnels in Massachusetts for car travel. One of the oldest tunnels in the country at nearly 100 years old," Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll said, announcing the start of $160 million overhaul. "It's due for a major restoration and renovation. Unfortunately that means we are going to have to close this tunnel from July 5th to August 31st."

Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver touted future improvements, but also warned it will temporarily lead to more traffic.

"It will be much brighter. Part of what we're doing is replacing the entire tunnel lighting system. It will feel more open for a good portion of the tunnel," he said. "Of the people who continue to drive you're going to have additional congestion in the Ted Williams Tunnel and the Tobin Bridge."

Reporters got a tour of the current work being done to restore the tunnel that sees roughly 40,000 drivers a day. So what's the solution for commuters? Incentives will be offered for alternative travel - including:

Free Blue Line & East Boston Ferry

Reduced fair on The Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail

Free bus travel: 111, 112, 114, 116, 117, SL3

Click here for more options for commuters

"Know that this tunnel is not going to be available to you. Take advantage of these opportunities to use an alternative," Driscoll said. "We're really hoping that people will get out of their cars, ditch that drive and they'll like it and stay using the Commuter Rail or public transportation afterward."

The tunnel will also be closed in the summer of 2024 from July to August.

