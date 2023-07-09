Sumner Tunnel closure expected to create heavier congestion starting Monday

BOSTON – Massachusetts transportation officials say they are expecting heavier traffic congestion starting Monday due to construction that will have the Sumner Tunnel closed throughout the summer.

The Sumner Tunnel officially closed to all traffic on July 5. It will remain completely shut down through Thursday, August 31.

During the closure they'll be working on the ceiling, road, walls and lights and adding safety and climate improvements.

On Sunday, State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said there have been no setbacks so far, and everything is going as planned. One hundred percent of suspended ceilings have been removed, and workers are shifting to chipping out concrete and preparing for precast arch construction. That will take place for the rest of the summer.

Though the area was shut down last week, officials believe the biggest traffic impact will begin during the Monday commute.

"Last week was an extremely light traffic week," Gulliver said. "It was a holiday week, a lot of people were on vacation. Impacts were pretty minor. We expect that to really increase over the next few weeks as those holiday travelers come back. We're really encouraging everybody to leave a lot of extra time."

Traffic is expected to be impacted from East Boston, north of the city and at Logan Airport. Gulliver said there will likely be residual impacts on parts of the Mass Pike, the Southeast Expressway and other routes into the city.

"We really encouraging everybody plan ahead regardless of what direction you're coming in to, especially if you have a time critical appointment. Give yourself a lot of extra time to get there if you need to catch a flight, get to a doctor's appointment or whatever," Gulliver said. "We're in it for the long haul at this point. We have another two months of this, and we want to make it manageable."

For more information on the shutdown and detours, click here.