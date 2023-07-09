Watch CBS News
Local News

Sumner Tunnel closure expected to create heavier congestion starting Monday

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Swampscott parking lot quickly fills up as Commuter Rail picks up slack of Sumner Tunnel closure
Swampscott parking lot quickly fills up as Commuter Rail picks up slack of Sumner Tunnel closure 01:57

BOSTON – Massachusetts transportation officials say they are expecting heavier traffic congestion starting Monday due to construction that will have the Sumner Tunnel closed throughout the summer.

The Sumner Tunnel officially closed to all traffic on July 5. It will remain completely shut down through Thursday, August 31. 

During the closure they'll be working on the ceiling, road, walls and lights and adding safety and climate improvements.

On Sunday, State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said there have been no setbacks so far, and everything is going as planned. One hundred percent of suspended ceilings have been removed, and workers are shifting to chipping out concrete and preparing for precast arch construction. That will take place for the rest of the summer.

Though the area was shut down last week, officials believe the biggest traffic impact will begin during the Monday commute.

"Last week was an extremely light traffic week," Gulliver said. "It was a holiday week, a lot of people were on vacation. Impacts were pretty minor. We expect that to really increase over the next few weeks as those holiday travelers come back. We're really encouraging everybody to leave a lot of extra time."

Traffic is expected to be impacted from East Boston, north of the city and at Logan Airport. Gulliver said there will likely be residual impacts on parts of the Mass Pike, the Southeast Expressway and other routes into the city.

"We really encouraging everybody plan ahead regardless of what direction you're coming in to, especially if you have a time critical appointment. Give yourself a lot of extra time to get there if you need to catch a flight, get to a doctor's appointment or whatever," Gulliver said. "We're in it for the long haul at this point. We have another two months of this, and we want to make it manageable."

For more information on the shutdown and detours, click here.  

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 9, 2023 / 2:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.