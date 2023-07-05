Sumner Tunnel now closed for 2 months and 'drivers really need to be mindful'

Sumner Tunnel now closed for 2 months and 'drivers really need to be mindful'

BOSTON - All roads leading to the Sumner Tunnel are now blocked off as the long-awaited restoration project moved to an around-the-clock stage Wednesday for the next two months.

The tunnel will be completely shut down through Thursday, August 31. During the closure they'll be working on the ceiling, road, walls and lights and adding safety and climate improvements.

Massport is warning everyone going to and from Logan Airport to give themselves an extra two hours of travel time.

Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said there have been no issues so far, especially with Wednesday being a light traffic day after the holiday.

He believes Monday will be the first true test for traffic navigating around the closure through the Ted Williams Tunnel, the Tobin Bridge and on the MBTA's Blue Line.

"That's when drivers really need to be mindful that this closure is going on and take steps to avoid it," he told WBZ-TV.

BIG YIKES! Stop and go from Logan as cars inch toward the Ted Williams Tunnel. MassDOT has been warning drivers that the Sumner Tunnel closure will cause massive delays — and here it is. #wbz pic.twitter.com/PfKSsMfBYf — Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) July 5, 2023

Transportation officials said they've got everything mapped out and timed out precisely in terms of the work they need to get done each day over the next eight weeks.

"We expect we're going to use every bit of the shutdown to get the work that we need to have done." Gulliver said. "We've spent a lot of time working with the contractor to make sure that their plan is a good one. We're very confident in them."

