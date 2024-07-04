Sumner Tunnel in Boston closing Thursday night for one month

Sumner Tunnel in Boston set to close again

BOSTON – For the second straight year, the Sumner Tunnel in Boston is closing for a lengthy renovation.

When does the Sumner Tunnel close?

The closure goes into effect Thursday at midnight and is scheduled to be in place until August 5.

Last year, the Sumner Tunnel was closed for even longer. It was shut down for two months.

Public transportation during Sumner Tunnel shutdown

There are several free public transportation options you can use while the Sumner Tunnel is closed.

Riders can access the Blue Line for free during the closure and slow zones have been removed.

The East Boston ferry will also be free of charge and the Commuter Rail coming from the North Shore will have a reduced fare.

Why is the Sumner Tunnel closed?

MassDOT crews completed ceiling work during the 2023 closure. This time, construction crews will be ripping up the road inside the tunnel and repairing the driving deck.

Though transportation officials admit it is an inconvenience for drivers, they say it will extend the tunnel's lifespan by 75 years.

"It's going to be much improved. Fire safety is going to be one of the biggest benefits that we put into place last year. This year it's going to be improvement of the pumps that are underneath the tunnel so that it can handle much larger storms without any roadway floodings," MassDOT state highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.

How to get to Logan Airport

Traffic is expected to be congested at Logan Airport due to the closure. If you do have to drive to Logan, you're urged to leave extra time.

The state posted a list of detours for anyone traveling to or from Logan Airport during the shutdown.

If you're coming to or from the North.

To Logan: Take I-93 South to Route 1A North/Callahan Tunnel or take US-1 South

Leaving Logan: Take MA-1A North to US-1 North

If you're coming to or from the South.

To Logan: Take I-93 North to Route 1A North/ Callahan Tunnel, or take I-90 East/Ted Williams Tunnel

Leaving Logan: Take I-90 West/Ted Williams Tunnel to I-93 South



If you're coming to or from the West.

To Logan: Take I-90 East and use the Ted Williams Tunnel

Leaving Logan: Take I-90 West/Ted Williams Tunnel