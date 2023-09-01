Sumner Tunnel reopens after nearly 2-month shutdown, MBTA's Blue Line no longer free

BOSTON - The Sumner Tunnel re-opened to traffic early Friday morning for the first time in nearly two months.

Cars started driving through at 1:14 a.m., about four hours ahead of schedule, officially ending this phase of the massive restoration project.

It also means rides on the Blue Line are no longer free. The MBTA offered that benefit to help ease commuter frustration during the 58-day shut down.

The Sumner Tunnel re-opened to traffic early Friday morning, September 1, 2023. CBS Boston

The nearly 100-year-old tunnel now has an upgraded ceiling and walls. That's includes 500 new lights, 700 concrete arches and new fireproofing.

The project is far from done though. The tunnel will be closed again for eight weekends starting this fall and it will be shut down again next summer.

The first of the closures is scheduled for the weekend of September 15. The full schedule is still being finalized.

