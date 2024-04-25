Watch CBS News
Large police presence at Northeastern University in Boston for pro-Palestinian student protest

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

Police at Northeastern University in Boston approach pro-Palestinian student protesters
Police at Northeastern University in Boston approach pro-Palestinian student protesters 18:49

BOSTON - There was a large police presence on Thursday at Northeastern University, the latest college campus in Massachusetts to see pro-Palestinian student protests. 

Dozens of protesters formed a circle, linking arms around a tent encampment on Centennial Common protesting the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. At about 2:30 p.m., police carrying zip-tie handcuffs moved in to be closer to the demonstration. Officers appeared to back off and give the protesters more space shortly before 3 p.m.

Students told WBZ-TV that they were being asked to show their college identification or face removal from the campus. They chanted "who do you serve?" at officers.

Latest protest on college campus in Massachusetts

Early on Thursday morning, Boston police broke up an encampment at Emerson College. Police said 108 protesters were arrested and four officers were hurt. 

Other student protests inspired by Columbia University this week have emerged at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University and Tufts University. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on April 25, 2024 / 2:50 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

