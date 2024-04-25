Large police presence at Northeastern University in Boston for pro-Palestinian student protest

BOSTON - There was a large police presence on Thursday at Northeastern University, the latest college campus in Massachusetts to see pro-Palestinian student protests.

Dozens of protesters formed a circle, linking arms around a tent encampment on Centennial Common protesting the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. At about 2:30 p.m., police carrying zip-tie handcuffs moved in to be closer to the demonstration. Officers appeared to back off and give the protesters more space shortly before 3 p.m.

Students told WBZ-TV that they were being asked to show their college identification or face removal from the campus. They chanted "who do you serve?" at officers.

Members of @bostonpolice are approaching pro-palestinian protestors. Students are seated prepared to be arrested. @wbz pic.twitter.com/rl3Gtd0XlC — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) April 25, 2024

Latest protest on college campus in Massachusetts

Early on Thursday morning, Boston police broke up an encampment at Emerson College. Police said 108 protesters were arrested and four officers were hurt.

Other student protests inspired by Columbia University this week have emerged at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University and Tufts University.