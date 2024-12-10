Strong wind, rain could impact holiday displays in Massachusetts

ATTLEBORO - It's that time of year when the twinkling lights glow in the dark of the dazzling display. Over a million lights and hundreds of standing trees, angels and stars illuminate La Salette Shrine in Attleboro for the holidays.

"It's magical, we always try to get a nice night, grab a hot chocolate it's just part of our tradition for Christmas," said visitor Diane Faria.

But when Mother Nature is threatening to blow away the holiday cheer with strong winds and heavy rain, it'll be a game time decision.

Shrine may close if it's raining

The preliminary plan is to close if it's pouring rain, and hopefully the wind gusts won't topple the well-anchored exhibits Brother Ron Taylor and his team have put in place.

"I just don't have that magic ball, but we'll just wait and see what the Lord sends us and hopefully it won't be too bad," said Brother Ron with La Salette Shrine. "If it's heavy, heavy rains and winds, hey, stay home folks, we'll open up the next day. We don't want anyone risking their lives to get here you know what I mean."

Even though it is a little foggy, for families like the Emersons it's a lucky night over the rain to still celebrate their Christmas tradition.

"We try to plan a day all the kids can come, and we picked tonight and thankfully it's a good night without any rain," said Laura Emerson.

La Salette Shrine in Attleboro CBS Boston

In Waltham, with a storm on the way, the Vankeuren family's famous giant balloon display must be deflated after learning the hard way that even ropes might not match up to Mother Nature.

"My husband would like to keep them up full time, I like to make sure they survive," said Maple Vankeuren.

Back in Attleboro, whatever happens-they hope to keep sharing the light like they have since 1953.

"We're trying to hope that people will be able to have a little Christ in their life as they go on," said Brother Ron.

National Grid says they'll have extra crews around the region ready to respond to downed trees and powerlines.

The South Shore Celebration of Lights posted that the lights will be closed on Wednesday due to severe inclement weather.