3 seriously hurt after small plane crashes between homes near Minuteman Airfield in Stow

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

STOW – Three people were seriously hurt Sunday during a plane crash near Minuteman Airfield in Stow.

It happened just after 1 p.m. in the area of Taylor Road, which is a short distance from the airfield's runways.

A spokesman for Stow police said a plane crashed in the yard between two homes.

Three people were taken to area hospitals by medical helicopters. Their conditions were not immediately known.

No further information is currently available.

WBZ-News Staff
The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 1:55 PM

