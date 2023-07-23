3 seriously hurt after small plane crashes between homes near Minuteman Airfield in Stow

STOW – Three people were seriously hurt Sunday during a plane crash near Minuteman Airfield in Stow.

It happened just after 1 p.m. in the area of Taylor Road, which is a short distance from the airfield's runways.

A spokesman for Stow police said a plane crashed in the yard between two homes.

Three people were taken to area hospitals by medical helicopters. Their conditions were not immediately known.

No further information is currently available.