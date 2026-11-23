Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara returned to work on Monday for the first time since she was put on leave last summer during a dispute with Town Manager Thomas Calter.

Both McNamara and Calter were placed on paid leave in July. McNamara filed a lawsuit against the Town of Stoughton and Calter, accusing them of discriminating against her because she is a woman.

McNamara's attorney said she was notified Friday in a letter from the town and Select Board Chair Debra Roberts that an independent investigation found allegations that had been made against McNamara were "unsubstantiated and further found no violations of Town policy."

A family spokesperson for Calter said Monday that McNamara's complaints against him were found to be "unsubstantiated."

"In July, McNamara falsely claimed that Mr. Calter issued her an ultimatum to resign or be terminated from the police department. Similarly, McNamara also made false allegations that Mr. Calter harassed her while she was placed on leave by the town," a spokesperson for Calter said.

McNamara was back at the Stoughton Police Department Monday morning and spoke to reporters about her return to work.

"I am so grateful to be back at the job I love, at the department I love. The men and women of the department that supported me throughout this difficult time, the citizens that supported me during this difficult time, have been incredible," McNamara said.

McNamara grew up in Stoughton and has worked at the department since 2001. She became interim police chief in 2016 and permanently took over the job in 2017.

"I'm grateful to the community that supported me. I'm overwhelmed and have been overwhelmed by the support over the last five months and the challenges going forward. But it's time to go back to work to do the job I love and continue serving this community in the same fashion that I have the last 25 years," McNamara said.

She was at the center of the case against former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell, who was recently convicted by a federal jury of killing Sandra Birchmore and her unborn child. McNamara ordered an internal investigation into Farwell.

"I felt like I had done my job and it was an important job to do, to go after justice for Sandra Birchmore," McNamara said about her role in the Farwell case. "It was difficult. I think I had to do some difficult things, but it was worth it. And it was the right thing to do. It makes it easier when it's the right thing to do."

In her lawsuit against Calter, McNamara alleges the town manager told her to destroy a report about a telephone call that came to the Stoughton Police Department regarding Farwell and Birchmore's relationship shortly before her death. According to the lawsuit, when McNamara refused, Calter allegedly directed her to resign or face termination.

An independent investigation was completed by The Edward Davis Company. Calter's spokesperson said Monday that the town's findings do not back McNamara's allegation.

"The Davis report does not substantiate McNamara's false allegation that Mr. Calter ordered McNamara to 'destroy' any internal investigation of the events surrounding that telephone call," the spokesperson said. "In fact, Mr. Calter continues to demand that the investigation be expanded to include a review of what McNamara, as head of the police department, knew and when she knew it and what disciplinary actions, if any, she took or failed to take against former police detective and now convicted murderer Matthew Farwell."

The investigation into Calter is ongoing. It remains unclear when, or if, he will retun to work.