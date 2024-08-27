Stoneham schools could delay start date again for high schoolers if construction isn't complete

STONEHAM - Stoneham families were set to begin the school year on August 28, a date that was pushed back due to delayed construction at the new Stoneham High School.

Parents found out in mid-August about the delay - which pushed school back for the entire district until September 3.

"It's really, really, frustrating," said Amy Mondello, a parent of three. "We just feel like we haven't been getting the information that we needed. Obviously, the kids want to go back to see their friends. The parents want the kids to go back."

High school kitchen is central hub

The new, roughly $200 million Stoneham High School houses the kitchen that acts as a central hub for the district - hence, why its delay caused a delay district wide.

Aerial view of new Stoneham High School under construction. CBS Boston

In an email to families on Tuesday, Superintendent David Ljungberg revealed that school could be delayed further for some students. Over the weekend, a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy permit was granted for faculty and staff, but not yet for students.

"If the TCO is not approved for students to enter into the building, then there could be another delay in the start date for Preschool and High School students," his email read.

All grade level students - elementary and middle school - will firmly start on September 3, the district said.

Parents concerned about safety

Some parents are also concerned about high schoolers' safety when they do go back to school in an unfinished building. "To say certain areas aren't ready, you know it kind of leaves everyone in a state of like, 'Well, should I be sending my kid to a construction site?'" parent Tony Coward told WBZ. "You know I don't have any kids in high school. But I would be concerned like is my son going to walk into an area he shouldn't be in?"

For those with younger children, the Stoneham/Wakefield Boys and Girls Club extended its summer programming in a time when it would otherwise be preparing for the school year.

"Parents need us," said Anthony Guardia, the chief development officer. "Child care is critical, especially to families and working families, and we see ourselves as an extension of a social safety net."

Guardia told WBZ he's impressed by how quickly Boys & Girls Club educators jumped into action. "They put together what I think is a very impressive extension of the summer camp curriculum," he said.

WBZ has reached out to the Stoneham Superintendent and is awaiting a statement from the district.