Fire rekindles at burned-out Stoneham home

Stoneham firefighters back at burned-out home for second day in a row

STONEHAM - Firefighters returned to a burned-out home in Stoneham Friday for the second day in a row after a fire flared up again.

It's believed that excessive clutter inside the Main Street home may have contributed to the second fire.

A fire flared up again at a Stoneham home on Friday. Stoneham Fire Department

Stoneham police were at the same home on Thursday, when a man tried to shoot his way through a door in order to reach someone trapped in the burning house. Officers called firefighters, who rescued the trapped resident.

The man who had the gun was licensed to carry a firearm and is not facing charges.