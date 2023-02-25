Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire rekindles at burned-out Stoneham home

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Stoneham firefighters back at burned-out home for second day in a row
Stoneham firefighters back at burned-out home for second day in a row 00:38

STONEHAM - Firefighters returned to a burned-out home in Stoneham Friday for the second day in a row after a fire flared up again.

It's believed that excessive clutter inside the Main Street home may have contributed to the second fire.

stoneham-fire-day-2.jpg
A fire flared up again at a Stoneham home on Friday. Stoneham Fire Department

Stoneham police were at the same home on Thursday, when a man tried to shoot his way through a door in order to reach someone trapped in the burning house. Officers called firefighters, who rescued the trapped resident.

The man who had the gun was licensed to carry a firearm and is not facing charges.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 9:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.