Fire rekindles at burned-out Stoneham home
STONEHAM - Firefighters returned to a burned-out home in Stoneham Friday for the second day in a row after a fire flared up again.
It's believed that excessive clutter inside the Main Street home may have contributed to the second fire.
Stoneham police were at the same home on Thursday, when a man tried to shoot his way through a door in order to reach someone trapped in the burning house. Officers called firefighters, who rescued the trapped resident.
The man who had the gun was licensed to carry a firearm and is not facing charges.
