Stevenson, Parker leave Monday Night Football as injuries pile up for Patriots

BOSTON -- The Patriots were already thin at both running back and receiver heading into Monday night's game against the Cardinals. They were even more shorthanded at their skill positions by the end of the first quarter.

Wide receiver DaVante Parker (head) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) are both questionable to return after leaving the game in the first quarter.

Parker appeared to suffer a concussion when he hit the ground hard following a 10-yard reception early in the quarter. Stevenson was hurt on the same drive a few plays later, appearing to twist his ankle at the end of a four-yard run.

The Pats are already without Jakobi Meyers in the receiving corps, as he was inactive after suffering a concussion in Week 13's loss to the Bills. Running back Damien Harris was also inactive for New England, missing his second straight game with a thigh injury.

Stevenson has been New England's bell cow out of the backfield all season, leading the team in rushing yards and in receptions. Rookie corner Marcus Jones could see more action on offense for the Patriots, while rookie running backs Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. should also factor into the game.

Rookie cornerback Jack Jones was also suffered a knee injury for New England and is questionable to return.

It's been a rough game injury-wise, as Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off just three plays into the game with a non-contact knee injury.