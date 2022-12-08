Aerosmith cancels final shows of the year, citing Steven Tyler's health concerns

LAS VEGAS - Aerosmith has canceled its final shows of 2022, due to concerns about frontman Steven Tyler's health.

"We are so sorry to announce we are cancelling these last two Las Vegas Shows," the band posted to Facebook Thursday. "On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out."

The Boston-based band told fans "stay healthy and we'll see you in the new year!"

Aerosmith initially canceled last Friday's show because Tyler was "feeling unwell and unable to perform." The band said at first that they expected him to quickly recover, but Monday's concert was also canceled because Tyler needed more time to rest.

The 74-year-old Tyler entered a treatment program back in May after relapsing, forcing Aerosmith to cancel some concerts.

In September, Tyler played Fenway Park with the band and paid a visit to his old Allston apartment. The original band members lived in the "Aerosmith Apartment" from 1970 to 1972.