Steven Tyler enters treatment program after relapse; Aerosmith cancels June and July concert dates

BOSTON - Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has entered a treatment program after relapsing, the Boston-based band announced Tuesday, forcing the cancellation of some upcoming concerts.

The band wrote in social media posts that the 74-year-old Tyler has been working on his sobriety for years, and they're putting his well-being first.

"After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery," Aerosmith said.

The band is canceling its Las Vegas residency dates in June and July, and says they'll continue touring starting in September.

"Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time," the band said.

Aerosmith is scheduled to play a 50th anniversary concert at Fenway Park on Sept. 8. That show was supposed to happen two years ago, but has been postponed twice because of the coronavirus pandemic.