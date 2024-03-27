Steve Belichick roasts Bill Belichick at University of Washington press conference

Jerod Mayo says that quarterback is a priority for the Patriots, but team is also open to deal No. 3

Jerod Mayo says that quarterback is a priority for the Patriots, but team is also open to deal No. 3

Jerod Mayo says that quarterback is a priority for the Patriots, but team is also open to deal No. 3

BOSTON -- Bill Belichick's press conferences have never been known for their comedy content. Steve Belichick may be a little different.

The 37-year-old son of Bill is the new defensive coordinator for the Washington Huskies. With Pete Carroll's son Brennan serving as the offensive coordinator, a reporter asked the two coaches what makes them different from their fathers.

"Um, no, I mean, we definitely have similarities," Belichick began. "Um, I got a job and he doesn't."

Amid some heavy laughter in the room, Belichick added, "He knows that."

Brennan Carroll and Steve Belichick when asked about the differences between them and their fathers. pic.twitter.com/eGtOq940F8 — Evan Feather (@evanfeather42) March 27, 2024

The elder Belichick, of course, "parted ways" with the Patriots after their 4-13 season last year, and he did not land another NFL head coaching job. He's reportedly being pursued for a job in media, though reports indicate he'd like to return to coaching.

Steve left New England to take the job in Washington, while Brian Belichick, Bill's youngest child, stayed in New England to work on Jerod Mayo's defensive coaching staff. Last month, Steve Belichick said that after he got the job, his father went to work on some evaluation of Washington's players and schemes.

With his comedy routine finished on Wednesday, Steve did get serious.

"But yeah, I mean, I look up to my dad. He's a mentor to me," Steve said. "But I'm myself. And yeah, like B.C. said, excited to get out onto the field and work with these guys and work with kids and recruit kids. And that's kinda -- I'm just gonna be myself. I'm not gonna try and be him."