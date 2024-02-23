Steve Belichick provides an update on Bill Belichick: "He doesn't dwell"

BOSTON -- After parting ways with the Patriots in January, Bill Belichick tried to land a new head coaching job in the NFL. Only the Falcons interviewed him, as the other six teams hiring new head coaches didn't formally pursue Belichick.

With all of those vacancies being filled, we haven't heard much from Belichick. And we still haven't. However, his son, Steve Belichick, provided an update on how his father's been doing since his tenure in New England ended.

"Yeah, I think he's good. Let the stuff roll off your back and move forward," Steve Belichick said as a guest on Chris Long's "Green Light" podcast. "He doesn't dwell -- unless we lost a game and he needs to get on some guys. But eventually, you've gotta turn the page, so honestly I wasn't too involved in any of that stuff. He did his thing, I did my thing. And that was kind of that. He's definitely pursuing some other stuff, whether it's TV, or hopefully a regular on The Green Light, whatever it may be."

Steve Belichick, now the defensive coordinator at the University of Washington, said that his father's appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay" before the Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium provided a glimpse of what the normally reserved Bill Belichick can bring to a TV set.

"Dry, dry humor," Steve said. "And I remember, so a couple weeks before we played Pittsburgh and Kirk Herbstreit called the game, so I was talking to him. ... He was like yeah your dad's gonna come on GameDay in a couple weeks for the Army-Navy game. And in my head I'm like, I hope he just goes out and is himself and shows his personality a bit, which he doesn't do most of the time, unless you're in the building. And then once you're in the building, you see his things he likes to say (which I'm not gonna say here), but you kind of get a sense of his humor. And putting on the helmet and stuff like that, he does s--- like that a lot, but no one ever sees it. And so I was happy that people at least saw a better side of him that not a lot of people see."

Long, who won a Super Bowl in his one season with the Patriots in 2016, asked Steve what hobbies his father might take up if he doesn't end up coaching this year and beyond. Unsurprisingly, Steve said his father's already broken down the tape of the Huskies.

"I would say it's, his hobbies would still be to critique football. So he was excited when I came out here, because he got to evaluate the scheme last year, evaluate the players last year, and I'm sure he'll come out here at some point to do some stuff. The guy just loves football, so there's definitely that element," Steve said. "He does, obviously in Nantucket, whether it's swimming, paddleboarding, biking, all that type of stuff on the island, he does that stuff. Maybe have a couple of cocktails, I don't know."

Steve also shared that the critiquing doesn't stop in his own home.

"He honestly, he's a great house guest when he comes over. He hangs out with the kids. He'll usually ask for maybe a water. But he walks in like it's his house, so he'll pop open the fridge, like, 'Have you been to the store recently?' I'm like nah, I don't know," Steve said with a laugh.

And though the setup in New England with Jerod Mayo's contract entitling him to the head coach job whenever Bill Belichick's tenure ended may have made for some discomfort across the coaching staff, Steve Belichick made it clear that he wholly supports Mayo as the new head coach in New England.

"I'm super excited for Jerod. I think he's ready for this. I think it was his time and I think he's a great motivator and he's a great teacher. So those are two good qualities for a head coach," Steve said. "At the end of the day, when you're in that building, you want that brotherhood, you want that camaraderie, and he definitely brings that to that organization."