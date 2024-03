Jerod Mayo says that quarterback is a priority for the Patriots, but team is also open to deal No. 3 The Patriots are targeting quarterbacks with the third overall pick, but head coach Jerod Mayo also said the team is open to dealing the selection if the right deal comes along. Mike Reiss joins Steve Burton from the owners meetings in Orlando, Florida to discuss Mayo's comments, and what questions Robert Kraft will be getting from reporters when he talks with the media on Tuesday.