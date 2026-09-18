Two-time All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore retires as member of Patriots

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer

Stephon Gilmore wasn't known for being much of a talker during his 13 NFL seasons.

But one of the most dominant cornerbacks of his era is officially retiring with the team with whom he had the most success during his career.

The 35-year-old Gilmore returned to New England on Friday to sign a one-day contract and retire as a member of the Patriots, the team he won his lone Super Bowl with to cap the 2018 season.

"I had great early years in my career, but I think once I came to New England I really grew into myself," Gilmore said.

Gilmore last played in the NFL in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings and previously announced his retirement in April via an Instagram post.

Selected 10th in the 2012 draft by the Buffalo Bills, Gilmore established himself as one of the league's premier players in the secondary over the next five seasons.

Gilmore was an instant standout in New England's secondary after arriving as a free agent from Buffalo in 2017.

Stephon Gilmore (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

He earned the first of two straight AP All-Pro selections in his second season with the Patriots in 2018. He also had the game-clinching interception late in the fourth quarter of New England's 13-3 Super Bowl win over the Los Angeles Rams to cap that season.

In 2019 he became the first player in Patriots history to be named NFL Defensive Player of the Year, leading the league with a career-high six interceptions, two returned for touchdowns. In addition, he had a career-high 20 pass breakups in both 2018 and 2019.

Gilmore and the Patriots lost to coach Mike Vrabel's Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round the following season. Vrabel said Gilmore's skill set was hard to game plan against.

"Never looked too stressed. I think that was always a thing: He just always looked smooth and under control," said Vrabel, now the Patriots coach. "Yeah, we didn't throw for many yards that game."

Gilmore was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the 2021 season.

His career includes stints with the Bills (2012-16), Patriots (2017-20), Panthers (2021), Indianapolis Colts (2022), Dallas Cowboys (2023) and Vikings (2024).

The five-time Pro Bowl selection ends his career with 32 interceptions and 149 pass breakouts.