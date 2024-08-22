"Pommel Horse Guy" Stephen Nedoroscik joins "Dancing with the Stars" cast

U.S. men's gymnastics wins Olympic medal U.S. men's gymnastics wins first Olympic medal since 2008 04:11

WORCESTER - Stephen Nedoroscik is going from the pommel horse to the dance floor. It was announced Thursday that the Worcester, Massachusetts native who took home two bronze medals from the Paris Olympics will be cast on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars."

Nedoroscik helped the United States win its first medal in 16 years in men's team gymnastics and also won bronze in his individual specialty of pommel horse. He's the first male gymnast to compete on the show.

"I want to have fun with it"

The 25-year-old known as "Pommel Horse Guy" on social media told "Good Morning America" that he wants to bring some of his pommel horse moves to the competition.

"I want to do some flares, I want to bring some of that gymnastics, maybe a backflip or a handstand," he said. "I want to have fun with it."

Will "Pommel Horse Guy" wear his glasses on "Dancing with the Stars?"

Nedoroscik became instantly recognizable to fans at the Olympics for his dark-framed glasses that he would take off right before competing, drawing comparisons to Clark Kent. Will he wear them while dancing?

"I'm scared they'll fly off" he said. "But maybe we can do a gadget, keep them on. Maybe a new pair of glasses to match the theme."

Nedoroscik also explained viral photos that appeared to show him napping just before hopping on the pommel horse and performing the biggest routines of his life. He said he closes his eyes to focus on breathing exercises, visualization, "and then it's go time."

"It's kind of what I do just to calm myself down so I will probably be bringing that to the dance floor," he said.

The rest of the "Dancing with the Stars" cast will be announced on Sept. 4.