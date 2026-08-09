Macroburst in Springfield, Mass. causes widespread tree damage

The National Weather Service says a macroburst in western Massachusetts caused widespread storm damage in the Springfield area on Saturday.

A state of emergency was declared in Springfield after damaging storms ripped across the area.

Springfield storm damage

Strong winds took down dozens of trees, smashing parked cars and blocking roadways.

No injuries were reported, but about 5,000 customers lost power. Eversource crews from Connecticut were called to the area to help get power back on.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarna said his own home was damaged in the storm.

"I have seen houses where trees have gone right through," Sarna said, adding, "we'll get through this."

What is a macroburst?

Sarna said Saturday he believes there was a microburst that caused damage in the city, but said he is waiting for NWS to confirm. On Sunday, the NWS determined that the macroburst, which is a large microburst, moved from West Springfield into Springfield with winds estimated between 60 to 70 mph.

A macroburst brings strong straight-line winds that get driven into the ground.

About 45 people have been displaced by the storm.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey called the mayor, declaring the state of emergency and offering help.

The severe weather may also be responsible for a partial building collapse on Dwight Street Extension in Springfield.

A man who lives next door to the building described what he saw.

"See hail come down. I said 'That's odd.' Then the winds started blowing," Jesse Lee said. "We see branches start falling across the street and then the next thing I knew, I go let's look out the window. So we lifted up the screen and looked out. We looked to our right. That's when we saw debris on the ground. It hit my car and then we went outside and then we saw the building."

No one was hurt in the collapse, but several vehicles parked nearby were damaged.