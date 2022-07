SPRINGFIELD – Several people were displaced from their home following a 4th of July fire that was caused by illegal fireworks.

It happened around midnight on Webster Street.

Firefighters spent several hours knocking down the flames.

No one was injured, but the American Red Cross is helping five people who were displaced.