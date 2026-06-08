Two actors playing dozens of roles in Cambridge comedy "The Mystery of Irma Vep"

Costumes, wigs and quick changes are center stage in Central Square Theater's production of "The Mystery of Irma Vep." The comedy is a fast-paced ride, where two actors play every outlandish role inside a haunted English estate.

Actor Gabriel Graetz said, "It is a farce with doors opening and closing and slamming. It is a mystery."

Co-star Paul Melendy added, "It is rapid fire. We have over 30 costume changes, and each of them are probably done within like five to 10 seconds. 10 is like the max."

Costume Designer Seth Brodie spent months working to meet the challenge.

"When I started to plot out the show, I was already calculating like, 'Oh, well, he needs to leave stage and get out of something, or he needs the leave stage, and get into something' and how that was going to play with what the design choices were as well," Brodie said.

Every second, both on and off the set, counts.

"If the backstage run crew is standing here with my dress," Graetz explained. "I put my arms through it, I stand still, they hand me the wig, I put that on, they zip me up, I grab my water that has been preset there, I take a sip of water, and then I have to go."

Graetz and Melendy have shared the stage before, co-starring in "Feather Baby" at The Greater Boston Stage Company last year.

Melendy said that previous relationship pays off in this production.

"This is the type of show you have to dive right into it, right away. You have such a short amount of time to rehearse it that no minute in rehearsal can be spared and I think that a familiarity is necessary," Melendy said.

But there is more to the piece than just laughter.

"We've crafted jokes and bits and gags that are surprising, but other moments as well that are maybe even more surprising," said Melendy.

"It's a play that I think has a lot to say about otherness and difference and feeling maybe like you can't fit in," explained Graetz. "This is a theater, a place where we do have open doors for all of the misfits. So whether or not you're a misfit, come and be welcomed."

You can see "The Mystery of Irma Vep" at Central Square Theater in Cambridge through June 28th.