"Back to the Future the Musical" brings theater magic to Boston

"Back to the Future the Musical" brings iconic movie adapted for stage comes to Boston

It's "Back to the Future" like you've never seen it before. The hit 80s movie is now celebrating its 40th anniversary and a musical version is on stage in Boston.

On top of the Huey Lewis and the News classics, there are some new songs as well as your favorite lines and costumes, and of course, the DeLorean.

Lucas Hallauer and David Josefsberg are the two latest actors to portray Marty McFly and Doc Brown.

"It's an iconic movie and these characters are iconic, played by iconic actors," said Hallauer. "So there's a lot to live up to, but it's really fun to hear everyone's reaction and that nostalgia hit them. "

Josefsberg said, "Being able to take something that's iconic and finding ways to put myself into it is something that I'll really I've learned from this and will be able to take forward."

As Marty's mother, Lorraine, Methuen native Zan Berube knows Boston audiences are in for a fun night at the theater.

"The car, the costumes, the sets, the video screen. It's so realistic. It's theater magic to its fullest extent. I remember sitting in the Broadway house and watching the show and being like, how are they doing that? I'm an actor. I've participated backstage. And I've worked one-on-one with crew. And I had no idea," Berube told WBZ-TV.

Huge fan base from the beloved movie

Hallauer explains, "We kind of started a win, because the characters are already so well loved and everyone wants to root for them."

It's not an exact replica of the movie. But Bob Gale, the film's co-writer, wrote the musical as well.

"You can't say, 'oh, this is not what their creator would have wanted,' because it is the creator," explained Josefsberg.

"I'm grateful to be involved in something with such a big fan base and a big following," Hallauer said.

Berube says that the following includes the film's stars.

"Lea Thompson, the iconic, original Lorraine Banes. It's big shoes to fill, right? I got to meet her opening night when we were in Los Angeles. She greeted me after the show with the biggest hug and was like, 'You did it. You're doing it. Good job,' And oh my gosh, that was the biggest compliment I could have ever received."

Josefsberg said the crowds in Boston are "Smart. They get the jokes, they get the humor, they get everything."

Berube agreed, "It's been really fun, not only because it's my home city, but I think the audiences are really engaged and excited that the show is here."

You can catch "Back to the Future the Musical" at the Citizens Opera House through Sunday, July 20th.