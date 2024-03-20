Large beam falls from tower under construction at Boston's South Station

Large beam falls from tower under construction at South Station in Boston

BOSTON - A large, heavy beam fell from a tower under construction at South Station in Boston on Wednesday afternoon, smashing out two windows.

The steel beam fell toward the passenger area but the existing structure kept it from falling further. No one was hurt. The beam falling also doesn't appear to be affecting service into or out of South Station.

"The safety of the people below is paramount, so we've made sure that the area is clear," said Boston Deputy Fire Chief James Greene. "And they're working on taking the beam apart, cutting the beam and either lowering it or hoisting it out."

"An incident occurred on the South Station Tower project site today. It appears a piece of form work fell from an upper level of the structure and landed in an exclusion zone on the ninth floor that was cordoned off and not accessible to the workers. No one was injured. The safety of our workers and communities is our number one priority, so we are currently investigating the cause of the incident," said contractor Suffolk in a statement.

Construction has been going on at South Station for awhile as a new tower is being built on top of the train station.