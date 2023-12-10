Winds picking up on South Shore after heavy rains drench Worcester

HINGHAM - Winds began to pick up along the coast in Massachusetts late Sunday as a windswept rainstorm made its way across the state.

The MBTA is getting ahead of the storm, canceling Monday morning ferry service due to the high winds.

Earlier Sunday night, Worcester saw intense rain, making driving difficult. Residents were also concerned about power outages, saying Worcester is vulnerable in weather like this.

"They do their best but a lot of trees fall in our area," said Worcester resident Deb Tyler.

Eversource is reminding customers to stay out of floor water and call 911 to report any downed power lines.