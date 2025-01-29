Man accused in South End murder allegedly said he was "going away for a long time"

BOSTON - A Boston man is being held without bail, charged with the murder of his girlfriend last month, 30-year-old Shantel Gillespie, who is also the mother of their three young children ages one, three and six.

"She was a mother"

"She was a daughter, she was a sister, she was a friend, and most importantly she was a mother," said the victim's sister Shanakay Gillespie outside court after the arraignment of 37-year-old Eric McPhail.

Shantel Gillespie Laboure College of Healthcare

Prosecutors describe an abusive relationship in a tragic case of domestic violence. Gillespie had already filed two restraining orders against McPhail, who court documents indicate strangled her and used blunt force trauma to her head at some point in the overnight December 12 with their children in her Harrison Avenue apartment.

Concerning statements to family

He allegedly later dropped the children off at his sister's home making what prosecutors say were concerning statements. "The defendant would not answer questions about Miss Gillespie's whereabouts. But said that he was 'going away for a long time, and they would not be able to reach him,'" said prosecutor Erin Murphy.

Shantel Gillespie had just finished her nursing degree two days before her death. Her family called her a tireless woman who worked at Children's Hospital by day, went to school by night, and cared for her children. "That takes commitment and drive that I admire. The world lost a beautiful soul," said Shanakay Gillespie.

Suspect captured on surveillance video

Prosecutors say surveillance video shows McPhail entering the victim's apartment minutes before Shantel Gillespie the day before her death, and she was never captured on video again. It prompted family members to call for a well-being check. Now they're just calling for justice.

"Today is just one step along the way," said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

"Today is the first step in the right direction for justice," said another sister Shanalee Gillespie.

McPhail is due back in court on March 7. He was originally taken into custody late last month on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault.