Boston man accused of murdering mother of his 3 children in South End apartment

BOSTON - A Boston man is accused of murdering the mother of his three children in a luxury apartment building in the South End in December.

Shantel Gillespie, 30, was found dead inside an apartment at 390 Harrison Ave. on December 12. Eric McPhail has been charged in her murder, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office said Tuesday night.

Gillespie was the mother of McPhail's three children, the district attorney said. Gillespie was found dead after a well-being check.

Shantel Gillespie Laboure College of Healthcare

"Tragic death"

"This was a lengthy and thorough investigation and I'm grateful for the work of all involved to bring this suspect forward to answer for Shantel Gillespie's tragic death," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement Tuesday night.

Investigators did not release any more details about the investigation or Gillespie's cause of death.

McPhail will be arraigned on a murder charge in Boston Municipal Court on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the district attorney said more information will be released at the arraignment.

Immediately after the death, Boston police said it was not a random act and residents of the building were not in danger. Residents of "The Harris South End" told WBZ it is a quiet safe area. The building's website says it "offers luxury urban living" in the South End.

According to the Laboure College of Healthcare, Gillespie completed a nursing degree program in December and was preparing for her Pinning Ceremony in January. In a Facebook post, the college said her goal was, "to make a better life for herself so her children would grow up wanting of nothing."