South Boston neighborhood on edge after woman attacked

BOSTON - An armed robbery in a quiet South Boston neighborhood has women looking for ways to protect themselves through self-defense.

"I've always felt safe here so it's a shock to me and women walking around alone," said Catie Quaratella. "I'm not going to do that anymore."

Boston Police are searching for the attacker, described as a Black man between 20-30 years-old, after he allegedly held a woman up at knifepoint while leaving a liquor store on K Street Thursday night at 8:35. He demanded her bag, before punching her in the face and running away.

"The guy had a knife. What are you going to do there," questioned Southie resident Bill Burns who lives steps from where the robbery happened.

"I'd probably yell out for help? I don't know what I would do honestly," Quaratella told WBZ-TV.

Self-defense instructor Meg Stone of IMPACT Boston explains that your voice, shouting a firm "no," can be just as powerful as using your hands against someone trying to hurt you.

"I don't care if somebody is 6'5", 300-pounds and goes to the gym every day," said Stone. "There are parts of the body that are vulnerable. We focus on the eyes, the head and groin."

She's taught thousands of women how to protect themselves over the last two decades and says demand for her classes has soared in the past few months.

"Our November class is full, which never happens this early. For better or for worse, people are taking safety seriously," said Stone.

Southie residents are taking notes and are being more aware while walking around the neighborhood.

"I tell my friends and we try to practice the buddy system more... keep an eye on each other," said Quaratella.