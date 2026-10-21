Windows smashed at iconic bar in South Boston, several cars vandalized in neighborhood

Boston police are on the hunt after they received numerous reports of vandalism in South Boston. The damage has City Councilor Ed Flynn urging people on social media to scour their surveillance cameras for anything that can generate leads.

One incident happened on Telegraph Street. Neighbors say a man wearing all black picked up a rock and smashed in a car windshield.

"I come up and down this street multiple times a day, and I keep walking by that car, and it's scary," said Amanda Gordon, who lives nearby. "I'm surprised at the damage that was done."

A neighbor spoke to WBZ off camera. She says her husband and another neighbor yelled at the suspect before he fled. They awoke to the noise just before 6 a.m.

Car windshield smashed in South Boston. CBS Boston

Matt Elias lives on the block and somehow didn't hear the destruction.

"I'm a heavy sleeper, so I kind of just slept right through it, but obviously saw the news in the morning," said Elias. "I'm parked around the corner today, so I kind of lucked out."

Recently, Boston police have received numerous reports of break-ins or vandalism, including two on Telegraph Street. A man on Ewer Street had the passenger window of his truck smashed in, and there were also incidents on Gold and West 4th.

"Cars were hit in all different neighborhoods, so it's not like I can just go hide somewhere," explains Elias.

As the vandalism spreads, neighbors have now started to learn about damage at Murphy's Law. The iconic bar known from the movie "Gone Baby Gone," now has numerous windows that are smashed or poked through.

The windows at Murphy's Law in South Boston were smashed. CBS Boston

"It didn't look like something someone in a bar would do," said Elias.

"They are still open or they're open limited hours, they're still serving drinks, which good to know," said Gordon.

Boston police say they don't currently have a police report from the bar, so details are limited as to what happened.