Mother of 4 babies found in South Boston freezer won't face charges

BOSTON - The mother of four babies found in a South Boston apartment freezer more than a year ago won't face charges as a new report on the incident says there are still "many unanswered questions" about what happened to them. The Suffolk County district attorney said Tuesday he does not believe a case against Alexis Aldamir can be brought to trial.

Aldamir's brother and his wife called police after discovering the "frozen solid" babies on Nov. 17, 2022 while cleaning out the East Broadway apartment, where Aldamir had likely been living since 1982. DNA testing showed that the full-term babies, two boys and two girls, were all siblings and Alexis Aldamir was their mother.

Aldamir now lives at a health care facility. When investigators interviewed her, they said she "appeared confused and demonstrated a lack of understanding about where she was and who she was speaking to."

Babies' cause of death "undetermined"

A medical examiner could not determine whether the babies had been born alive or how long they had been frozen, the report says. The cause of death was listed as "undetermined."

The report says there was no signs of trauma or obvious injuries, and no signs of food, milk or formula in the babies' stomachs. All four still had attached umbilical cords and the two girls had placentas still attached. They were found in shoe boxes wrapped in tin foil.

DNA testing identified the father of the four children, but he died in 2011. Investigators said he and Aldamir had another child together that they gave up for adoption.

Coworkers never knew Alexis Aldamir was pregnant

Aldamir worked for a Boston accounting firm from 1980 to October 2021, the report said. Her coworkers described her as "a hard worker who rarely took vacations," according to investigators.

"They also said she was a heavy-set woman who had a penchant for wearing loose-fitting clothing regardless of the season," the report stated. "None of Aldamir's co-workers knew her to be pregnant at any point."

"Unusual and perplexing case"

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden called the investigation "one of the most complex, unusual and perplexing that this office has ever encountered." In explaining the decision not to charge Aldamir, the report says prosecutors can't prove the babies were ever alive and they don't believe she has the ability to stand trial.

"We will never know exactly where or when the four babies found in Alexis Aldamir's apartment were born. We will never know if the four babies were born alive, and we will never know exactly what happened to them," Hayden said. "We will never know how Alexis Aldamir concealed her pregnancies, or why she chose to do so."