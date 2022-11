Police investigating possible fetus or infant found in a freezer in South Boston

BOSTON - Police are investigating the possible discovery of an infant's body or a fetus in a freezer in South Boston.

Police were called to 838 East Broadway at about 2:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Homicide detectives and the Medical Examiner responded to the home.

No other information has been released.