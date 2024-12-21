Somerville's Rebel Rebel is opening up the world of wine

SOMERVILLE - Tucked inside Somerville's Bow Market, Rebel Rebel is a small wine bar that's trying to change the way people experience wine.

A black sheep in the wine world

"It's not fussy: We don't have white tablecloths; no one's wearing a suit. There's usually, like, Rihanna on the stereo," said Rebel Rebel owner Lauren Friel.

It's the wine bar Friel imagined. And the name? That comes from David Bowie.

"I was listening to David Bowie and 'Rebel Rebel' came on, and I was like 'that's it,'" she said.

The name reflects how Friel has always felt like a bit of a black sheep in the wine world.

"They're usually men; they usually wear suits, and I was, I think, 24, 25 wearing Chuck Taylors and, you know, skinny jeans and showing up at tastings and feeling kind of like the odd one out," she said.

Making wine inclusive

That's why she wanted to make Rebel Rebel and inclusive space that's driven by women of all backgrounds

"It's historically been tough for people like me - women, queer people, people of color - to really find their way and feel comfortable and welcome in the wine industry," Friel said.

From red and white to sparkling wines, every bottle sold at Rebel Rebel is natural and mostly created by the farmers who grew the grapes.

"It's better for the growers, it's better for the producers to be buying a small production wine because your money is going right to that winemaker," Friel said.

Wine for the community

And if you like rosé, purchase a glass - or a bottle - and a portion of the sale goes to Rosé for Resistance, a summerlong fundraising effort. A portion of rosé sales goes to support a community organization, usually one associated with women's rights.

Friel is focused on making wine affordable and approachable.

"We try to really make sure we're a neighborhood spot, somewhere people can come, you know, once a week and feel welcome and not break the bank," she said.