Good Samaritan shovels busy Somerville, Massachusetts sidewalk after fire left building abandoned

A good Samaritan in Somerville, Massachusetts needs help clearing a sidewalk that hasn't been shoveled for weeks because the building behind it caught fire in early December.

Brad Stone says the inches of ice and snow make it hard for people with disabilities to get through the neighborhood. It may force some people to move into the street.

"I work in an ER, and we have had a couple of fatalities that way. People are in their wheelchairs, and a snowplow doesn't see them or a truck doesn't see them," Stone said.

He set out to clear the stretch on Marion Street in an effort to improve the situation.

"I would say probably six inches of pure ice, and then on top of that is another inch or two or three of snow," said Stone. "It's exhausting, but I'm motivated."

Stone's father is an Army veteran who now battles muscular dystrophy. He is now required to use a wheelchair. Stone's nephew also suffers from the disease.

Brad Stone shovels out a sidewalk on Marion Street in front of a building that caught fire. CBS Boston

"He was of able body, and now if you were to see him, it's pretty sad. He can't pick his hands above his head," said Stone speaking of his father.

His friend Ben is also in a wheelchair and lives in the neighborhood. He says this stretch can be difficult for him to get through.

"Everything just accumulated, and being that I was off work, and a nice day, I got possessed with the motivation to chisel it out," said Stone.

There is no one to shovel the sidewalk because the building behind it caught fire. An Eversource worker saved someone who was stuck on a balcony during the fire. The worker used their bucket truck to get the person to safety.

"It's post-devastating fire, so no one lives here at the moment," said Stone. "I guess there is an owner somewhere, but I think they are going through a pretty rough time."

He is literally picking up for them, but it's a big job, so he is hoping his neighbors will pitch in to keep the area clear for the winter.

"That's the hope that people say, 'I have an extra few minutes, and arms that work, I will come help,' but even if they don't, I will still do it," said Stone.