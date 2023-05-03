Some substance and addiction services suspended at Community Healthlink after review

WORCESTER - A hospital's decision to suspend certain services leaves dozens of healthcare workers looking for new jobs.

The Community Healthlink in Worcester provides a number of substance and addiction services to people looking to recover. The center, owned by UMass Memorial, announced last month to staff that following a review by the state, they would voluntarily suspend admissions into the Community Healthlink's Detox, Passages, and Thayer Transitional Support Services programs.

The Massachusetts Bureau of Substance Addiction Services performed a review of Community Healthlink, but it's unclear what the result of that review concluded.

As a result of these so-called voluntary suspensions, 80 employees at the center were told their positions were no longer needed. Several of those employees told WBZ-TV they were given less than a 24-hour notice.

"It's disheartening and upsetting," said Case Manager David Higgins. "As someone who was a client here in 2018, and I have seen both sides of this coin, I put my heart and soul into this." UMass Memorial said it would continue rounding out treatment for current patients and would help point potential patients to other resources. "So, the last week and a half we have been scrambling to find replacements for these 35 clients, so they have the best chance at being successful in recovery."

"It's been an emotional couple of weeks," said Community Healthlink employee Robin Morris. "We kind of walked around dazed and confused as to what would cause this to be such a short notice event. We are not sure how they came to that decision administratively, that in turn affected not just the population they served, but the 80 people who are hustling to find employment from within."

Most of these employees are in the SEIU Local 509 and will keep employment within the UMass Memorial network, just in other capacities.

UMass Memorial did not provide clarity into the reason for the sudden suspensions but said in a statement it hoped they would be temporary.

UMass Memorial Statement:

"We recognize the urgent need for these services in our community and across the Commonwealth. We remain committed to providing detox and related services and will work with state officials to resume these programs as quickly as possible."

Community leaders said they had growing concern about the sudden changes. Worcester Councilman Khrystian King said as a frontline social worker himself, the importance of these services could not be overstated.

"Those particular employees have an exceptional amount of expertise and commitment for the folks going through the program," said King. "There is nothing more important than servicing individuals because you're helping the family, you are helping the community."