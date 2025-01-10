Light snow in the weekend forecast for all of Massachusetts before very cold weather returns

Some snow from major winter storm will just barely brush New England, meteorologists say

BOSTON - There is some snow in the forecast for Massachusetts this weekend. The Boston area will get a small taste from the winter storm now barreling through the south.

How much snow will Massachusetts get?

Some light snow will be in the air Saturday morning and early afternoon.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Our official forecast calls for a coating to an inch for southern New England. There is a chance that a few towns could see up to 2", best chance seems to be in northeastern Mass.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

That's the only real snow chance in our future for now. Next week also looks very quiet. Perhaps a stray flurry on Tuesday and that's about it.

It will also be more of the same in the temperature department with, yet another shot of very cold air pouring down from Canada, mid to late week.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Cold winter, but where's the snow?

It's been a bit of a strange winter thus far in New England.

We have certainly had more cold this season than we have experienced in recent winters.

If you look at Dec. 1-Jan. 10, meteorological winter to date, it has been the coldest in seven years. We are averaging about 5 degrees colder per day than the same stretch last winter.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

But, despite all that cold, we still can't buy a decent snowstorm. It has been nearly three years since Boston recorded 6" or more in one event.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Currently, Boston is 8" below the average snowfall to date, Worcester's deficit is more than a foot.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

So, despite how cold it has been, the snowfall this winter has been very reminiscent of the last two snowless winters.

In fact, a week from today, Boston will likely be running below last year's meager snow total to date.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Major winter storm down south

Things have been very different across the country this winter.

The second winter storm in the last two weeks is currently dropping a wintry mess with winter storm warnings posted from Texas to the Carolinas.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

A wide view of the current snow depth shows snow blanketing much of the country, a vast change from the last few years.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Zoom in on New England though, and it is all bare ground other than the higher mountains.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston