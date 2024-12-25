It's officially a white Christmas in Boston

BOSTON - Boston's dreams of a white Christmas have come true for 2024.

The National Weather Service defines a "white Christmas" as having an inch or more of snow on the ground for Christmas morning.

Meteorologist Candice Hrencecin at the National Weather Service's Norton office confirmed to WBZ-TV that Boston has met the criteria. She said a weather observer at Logan Airport, where Boston's official snow measurements are recorded, reported that there was 4 inches of snow on the ground on Tuesday, and there hasn't been much melting since then with temperatures still below freezing.

Last Friday, Boston saw one of its biggest snowfalls in almost three years and picked up 5.4 inches of snow.

When was the last white Christmas in Boston?

Historically, Boston only has between a 10% and 25% chance of a white Christmas.

According to WBZ-TV executive weather producer Terry Eliasen, Boston has only officially recorded a white Christmas at the airport twice since 2000. The last occurrence was in 2009.

There was a small snowstorm in Boston on Christmas Day in 2017, but the amount of snow required for a white Christmas fell after 7 a.m. in the city.

When will the snow melt in Boston?

It looks like Boston should see some melting in the next few days. The forecast calls for sun and warmer temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees for Thursday and Friday. By Sunday and into next week, temps should start to climb into the 40s and rain showers are possible.