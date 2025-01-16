Plowable snow or just some flakes? Tracking the weekend storm forecast for Massachusetts.

How much snow could a holiday weekend storm bring to New England? Meteorologists discuss.

BOSTON - The cold and the possibility of snow are the main weather headlines as we track a potential storm and an Arctic air mass that will move into Massachusetts toward the end of the holiday weekend.

But first, parts of the state could see some snow showers late Thursday night, mainly after midnight, as a weak warm front pushes through.

Any snow tonight will likely be minor, likely just producing some scattered coatings across southeastern Massachusetts. The Cape and Islands have a slightly better shot at receiving upwards of an inch.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Will a weekend storm bring snow to Massachusetts?

Late this weekend, we will be right in the middle of two very different airmasses.

To our northwest, the coldest chunk of Arctic air yet this season, marching into the Upper Midwest and, eventually, the Northeast. To our southeast, a "ridge" in the jetstream, pushing in the opposite direction, trying to bring warmer air to the eastern and southeastern U.S.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

In between these two clashing airmasses, an active weather boundary with a fast-moving area of low pressure. The location of this boundary is key to our forecast here in New England.

If the cold air pushes a bit harder, this boundary may end up too far east. If the warmer air (ridge) puts up a little more resistance, we may end up right in the "snow zone".

The time frame to watch will be late Sunday night through Monday morning.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

We know that the storm will be zipping by here quickly, so this will not be a major storm for New England. At worst, we are looking at 6-12 hours of light to moderate snowfall.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

How much snow is in the forecast for Boston?

It will take another day or two before we can confidently forecast the track of the storm and any snow accumulation for our area.

Below are some model-driven probabilities. The first shows the probability of at least 1" of snow - somewhere between 50-70% in southern New England.

WeatherBell.com graphic WeatherBell.com

The second map shows the probability of at least 3" of snow accumulation. This is much lower, between 20-40%.

WeatherBell.com graphic WeatherBell.com

Cold weather in Boston

Many of the suburbs dropped into the single digits on Thursday morning, but we'll have a break from the bitter cold stuff for a few days.

Friday will feel much better as we finally climb back to near normal temperatures.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

That trend continues this weekend with highs expected in the low to mid 40s both Saturday and Sunday. If you have plans Saturday night, just a heads up that you may encounter a few rain showers, especially across eastern Mass.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Following the late weekend storm, the coldest airmass of the season will arrive. Temperatures will be as much as 25 degrees below the normal across most of the eastern United States early next week.

Locally, highs will be in the teens and low 20s Monday through Wednesday with overnight lows in the single digits.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

As always, the WBZ NEXT Weather team will keep you updated with the latest snow and cold forecasts. Stay with us on WBZ-TV, CBS News Boston and WBZ.com for frequent updates.