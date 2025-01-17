Maps show Boston snow forecast for Sunday night storm - may be "harshest, toughest week" of winter

BOSTON - A quick-hitting snowstorm is set to hit most of Massachusetts Sunday night into Monday before an arctic blast of air arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Buckle up folks, we've got a tough winter stretch ahead of us. There is a good chance that, when all is said and done, next week may be the harshest, toughest week of the entire winter.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

The WBZ Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for the snowstorm Sunday night into Monday AND the bitterly cold weather to follow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Timeline of snowstorm

The daylight hours of Sunday will be dry with increasing and thickening clouds. The first flakes could fall as early as 2 to 4 p.m. across southernmost New England, mainly Connecticut and Rhode Island.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Snow is expected to overspread the entire area between 4 and 6 p.m. on Sunday. The brunt of the storm will be between 6 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

After dawn on Monday, the storm will taper off very quickly and the rest of the holiday will be sunny but very cold.

Should I expect rain or snow?

There will likely be some mixing with rain over parts of the area, especially near the coast and over southeastern Massachusetts. Ultimately, this depends upon the final track of the storm. The closer to New England it comes, the more warm air that gets involved and the higher snow totals get shoved farther north and west.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

How much snow is expected?

The lower snow totals across eastern Massachusetts are due to some mixing or changing to rain. The higher amounts to the north and west are partially thanks to colder air out that way and a bit of a fluff factor.

We are forecasting 5-10 inches north and west of I-95. Higher end of that range in the elevated areas and lower end closer to 495 and 128.

2-5 inches from Boston to Providence thanks to milder temperatures and the potential for some mixing.

A coating to 2 inches over extreme southeastern Massachusetts including Plymouth and the South Coast.

The Outer Cape and Nantucket will be mainly rain.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

There are no wind or coastal concerns. This storm is all about the snow. Expect roads to quickly deteriorate Sunday night. If you have plans to go out Monday morning, it may be prudent to hold off an extra hour or two and give the crews time to clean up.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Bitter cold to follow

Immediately following the storm will be a true arctic blast. Temperatures will be the coldest they have been in several years. We are forecasting four consecutive days with highs in the teens and low 20s. The last time we had two or more consecutive days highs under 20 degrees was back in 2018!

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Low temperatures will be below zero in many of the suburbs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning! Thankfully, the winds won't be really strong, but any amount of wind with temperatures that low will add an extra bite to the cold.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Finally...there will be a follow-up storm ejecting out of the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. Most models currently keep it well south of New England...BUT, we cannot yet rule out some additional snow the middle of next week.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston