Snow coming to Boston area again Friday. Weather forecast maps show potential totals in Massachusetts.

Boston and much of Massachusetts is in the midst of a busy stretch of winter weather with two chances of snow in the coming days.

Technically, we are nearing the end of the winter season. We've got just 10 days left meteorologically speaking. The 7-day forecast says something completely different. There are no "warm ups" on tap. In fact we don't even have a 40-degree day on the map. There is also a notable lack of sunshine, particularly between Friday and Monday.

Something there is no shortage of ... snow.

After the next five days, depending on how much snow you get at your house, you final opinion on the winter of 2025-2026 may change for the better, or worse.

Storm 1 - Friday Timeline

STORM TIMELINE: Friday

POTENTIAL IMPACT: Moderate

CONFIDENCE: Moderate to High

Confidence is increasing for a moderately impactful, wintry mix on Friday. We expect a "front-end thump" of snow arriving late morning/midday Friday.

In other words, just about the entire area will start with a burst of snow with the possible exception of the far South Coast.

Unlike many of our other storms this winter, this one will not be a powdery, fluffy snow. In fact, rain and ice are going to play a significant factor in most of the area, particularly south of the Mass Pike.

There is going to be some mixing as far north as the Pike and in some cases, even beyond that mark during Friday afternoon and early evening.

CBS Boston Graphic

As is the case with many of our storms, temperatures will crash later in the event, and it will end as all snow late Friday night.

Most of the snow that falls Friday night will be located along and north of the Mass Pike with very little precipitation to the south.

The snow will gradually taper to snow showers and lighter flurries overnight into early Saturday.

Travel conditions will deteriorate rapidly after 10 a.m. on Friday and be toughest in the afternoon and evening.

How much snow Friday?

Coating - 1 inches: From Plymouth to Providence and all areas south through Cape Cod. Unlikely there will be any evidence of snow when all is said and done.

1 to 3 inches: Areas north of Plymouth and Providence through the Mass Pike and North Shore, including Boston. It will be a sloppy mess in this area, reduced to slush with a late coating of snow on top.

3 to 6 inches: Areas north of the Mass Pike through southern New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont, including northern Worcester, northern Middlesex and northern Essex counties.

Even though there is unlikely to be much mixing in this region, it will still be a heavy and wet snowfall.

CBS Boston Graphic

Storm 2 - Sunday-Monday timeline

STORM TIMELINE: Sunday into Monday

POTENTIAL IMPACT: High

CONFIDENCE: Low

Last but not least, there will be a major storm forming off the Carolinas later this weekend. This one will really "bomb out" just offshore and become a powerful ocean storm.

The impacts here in southern New England are dependent upon the track of the low pressure.

CBS Boston Graphic

This has been a common theme this winter. We have narrowly missed several storms that have tracked just a bit too far south of our area.

As of this writing, the odds of a worst-case scenario is around 1 in 5. Should this occur, we would have a major snowstorm on our hands, strong winds and also coastal concerns.

We are currently leaning towards a middle track, with a 3 in 5 chance. Our area would be fringed by the storm with the greatest impacts over southeastern Massachusetts.

CBS Boston Graphic

Finally, we feel there is a 1 in 5 chance of a complete miss, totally out to sea, no snow in southern New England.

The WBZ NEXT Weather Team will have you covered on WBZ-TV and WBZ.com every step of the way!